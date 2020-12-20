No. 2 Clemson earns spot in College Football Playoff

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Clemson Tigers are back in the College Football Playoff for the sixth straight year.
The CFP’s selection committee ranked the Tigers at No. 2 in Sunday’s final rankings, setting up a semifinal showdown with No. 3 Ohio State at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
It’ll mark the third time the Tigers and Buckeyes have squared off in the playoff in six years, with both previous meetings coming in the Fiesta Bowl. Clemson has won both games with a 31-0 victory in 2016 and a 29-23 win last season.
No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame will play in the other national semifinal in Arlington, Texas. The game was initially going to be played as the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, but the game was moved late Saturday night to AT&T Stadium. There’s been no word as to if the game will still be recognized as the Rose Bowl.
The 10-1 Tigers clinched their sixth straight ACC championship Saturday with a 34-10 win over Fighting Irish. The Tigers’ only loss of the season came on the road against Notre Dame in a double-overtime thriller that did not feature quarterback Trevor Lawrence or some key defensive starters.
Clemson and Ohio State will meet in the semifinal game on New Year’s Day. The game will be televised on ESPN.
