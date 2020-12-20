Myrtle Beach Bowl reveals trophy ahead of inaugural game

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Bowl offered a sneak peek of what a pair of teams will be playing for on Monday.
Bowl officials revealed the game’s trophy Sunday afternoon on Twitter, just under 24 hours prior to kickoff between Appalachian State and North Texas.
The reveal also included a look at the MVP trophy, which will be handed out to the game’s most valuable player.
The Myrtle Beach Bowl kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The matchup will also be televised on ESPN.
A limited number of tickets for the game are still available.
