Midway Fire Rescue receives more sensory support kits

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand fire department is adding more tools to better assist some of its patients.
Midway Fire Rescue said Saturday that it will be adding two more support kits in order to provide better service specifically to patients with autism. The department said the kits were possible through a partnership with the Midway Professional Firefighters Association.
Midway said it now has four of the sensory kits, one for each medic unit. The other two kits were provided earlier this year. Officials also said any piece of the kit is utilized, and the patient can keep the piece or the kit itself.
The kit includes headphones and sunglasses as well as a weighted shark for calming, Play-Doh, and various fidget items such as spinners.
