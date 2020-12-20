FIRST ALERT: Unsettled weather continues into the new week

We’ll quickly dry out for the rest of Monday by late morning. Warming temperatures and mostly sunny skies return for Tuesday and Wednesday, before dramatic changes arrive by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs will warm to near 70° on Thursday, before a cold front sweeps through the area bringing gusty winds, showers and storms, and temperatures that will tumble through most of the day. Cold temperatures and gusty winds by early Christmas morning could give way to wind chills near the 20s and daytime highs only reaching the 40s.