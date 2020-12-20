FIRST ALERT: Unsettled weather continues into the new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While we started off this morning with chilly temperatures and widespread rain, we’ll continue to dry things out the rest of today. We could see a few breaks in the clouds heading into this afternoon as temperatures warm into the low and middle 50s.
Rain quickly moves back in late tonight, lasting through early tomorrow morning. Overall, we’re only expecting about a 40% chance of showers, most of which will be on the lighter side compared to Sunday morning.
We’ll quickly dry out for the rest of Monday by late morning. Warming temperatures and mostly sunny skies return for Tuesday and Wednesday, before dramatic changes arrive by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs will warm to near 70° on Thursday, before a cold front sweeps through the area bringing gusty winds, showers and storms, and temperatures that will tumble through most of the day. Cold temperatures and gusty winds by early Christmas morning could give way to wind chills near the 20s and daytime highs only reaching the 40s.
