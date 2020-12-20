DHEC: Over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 36 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday 2,583 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and 36 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 253,034 and those who have died to 4,566 officials said.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Saturday was 11,553, and the percent positive was 22.4%.
By Sunday, 3,318,220 COVID-19 tests had been completed in the state.
Of South Carolina’s 11,084 inpatient hospital beds, 8,821 are in use for a 79.58% utilization rate. DHEC also reported 1,471 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. Of that number, 313 are in the ICU and 159 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
