1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Darlington County, troopers say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead following a crash in Darlington County, according to authorities.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 10 p.m. Saturday on Rhodes Community Road near Bryant Street.
Tidwell said a vehicle, believed to be a 1999 Dodge Ram, was traveling east when it ran off the road, struck a tree and a ditch before overturning and catching on fire.
The driver of the truck died as a result of the crash.
No other details were immediately available.
