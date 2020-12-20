COVID-19 shelter for South Carolina homeless people to open

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Homeless people infected with the coronavirus or showing symptoms will soon be offered a new place to stay in upstate South Carolina.
A 32-bed quarantine shelter will open Dec. 28 near Greenville.
United Housing Connections CEO Lorain Crowl says her group and others were awarded $2 million in grants to develop the shelter. PRISMA Health will provide medical care, oxygen, protective gear and testing.
Crowl says the number of people without a place to stay has risen during the pandemic, possibly quadrupling in the Greenville area.
Homeless service ministry Miracle Hill opened a quarantine shelter in April but saw little demand, in part because of warm weather. However, the partners see more pressing needs with the onset of winter.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.