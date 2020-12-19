Several local standouts named to 2020 Shrine Bowl roster

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s JJ Jones leads the way among local selections in this year’s Shrine Bowl roster.
The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas announced the rosters Saturday, despite this year’s game not being played due to COVID-19. The contest between North Carolina and South Carolina all-stars would normally be held on the third Saturday in December at Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg.
Jones, a North Carolina commit, is among seven players from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee to be named to the roster.
Here is the South Carolina roster, with local players in bold:
QUARTERBACK: Will Taylor, Dutch Fork; Undre Lindsay, Gaffney
RUNNING BACK: Chance Black, Dorman; Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester
WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END: Elijah Spencer, Dutch Fork; Joshua Burrell, Blythewood; Nazeviah Burris, Byrnes; Dariyan Pendergrass, Hartsville; Robbie Outzs, Rock Hill; JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach; O’Mega Blake, South Pointe; Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, Dillon; Bradley Washington, Bethune Bowman
OFFENSIVE LINE: Kenneth Walton, Lamar; Davis Sutherland, Abbeville; Jayden Ramsey, Westside; Thornton Gentry, Chapin; Jordan Richards, Fort Dorchester; Avery Hewitt, Dillon; Jayden Collins, Greer; Shawn Perkins, Travelers Rest; Will Jeffcoat, Pelion
DEFENSIVE LINE: Tyrion Ingram Dawkins, Gaffney; Jatius Geer, Belton-Honea Path; Justus Boone, Sumter; Brandon Williams, Strom Thurmond; Ryan Wynn, TL Hanna; TJ Sanders, Marion
LINEBACKERS: DeShawn McKnight, Sumter, Trey Peterson, Spring Valley; Camden Gray, Chapman; Temple Cruz, Abbeville; Bailey Carraway, Hartsville; DJ Hutcherson, Blythewood; Zack Terry, Wade Hampton
DEFENSIVE BACKS: Caden Sullivan, Boiling Springs; Chancellor Mackey, Clover; Demarice Rice-Williams, Dorman; Melvin Ravenel, Goose Creek; Nyke Johnson, West Florence; John Javis, Spring Valley; Andrew Colusardo, Chapman
KICKER: William Joyce, Spartanburg
SC SPORTS MEDICINE STUDENT ASSISTANT: Lillian Spears, Gilbert; Riley DeBock, Myrtle Beach
