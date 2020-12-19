Sen. Tillis urges passage of legislation for federal penalties against those who target law enforcement

WASHINGTON (WBTV) - North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis is urging the passage of a legislation that would create federal penalties for people who target law enforcement officers with violence.
Sen. Tillis spoke on the Senate floor Friday, urging his colleagues to pass the Protect and Serve Act, legislation he introduced in September.
His renewed push comes after the fatal shooting of Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping in the line of duty on Wednesday night. Shuping was the second North Carolina police officer to be shot and killed over the last week.
Just three days ago on Tuesday, Tillis came to the Senate floor and spoke in honor of the life of Tyler Herndon, a Mount Holly North Carolina police officer who lost his life just days before his 26th birthday last week.
The Protect and Serve Act would:
- Making it a federal crime to knowingly cause, or attempt to cause, serious bodily injury to a law enforcement officer. Offenders are subject to imprisonment for up to 10 years.
- An offender could receive a life sentence if a death results from the offense, or the offense includes kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, or attempted murder.
“We owe it to the police officers to let them know that Congress cares about them and that we should send this message. This is a simple bill. It only focuses on those who are so brazen that they would murder a police officer in the line of duty, assault them, ambushed them, all the things you’ve seen. There have been 48 murders this year alone,” Sen. Tillis said.
