Hartsville Police officer has mail stolen right in front of him, suspects in custody

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Hartsville Police Department is warning residents about mail theft after it happened to an officer this week.
A post on the department’s Facebook page said it happened earlier this week, when the officer saw a couple of people steal the mail in broad daylight while he was in his yard. The officer was given permission to stop the suspects’ car after a chase.
Authorities said the suspects appeared to be looking for specific things such as checks or gift cards, and allegedly threw out the mail they didn’t want. The suspects were then taken into custody and booked into jail by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
In order to prevent potential theft, police suggest trying to get to your mail as soon as it arrives or getting a mail alert device that sends a notification when the mailbox is opened.
Police also said to expect mail and package theft to continue as last-minute packages are being delivered over the holidays and even shortly after Christmas.
The department is also asking residents to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.
