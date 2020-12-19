FIRST ALERT: Cold and sunny start to the weekend

Saturday Forecast
By Jessica Dobson | December 19, 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a cold and frosty start to the day, highs this afternoon will remain on the cooler side. We will be warmer than yesterday by a few degrees, but overall highs are only expected to reach the low 50s for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Today will stay dry with increasing clouds mainly after sunset.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast (Source: WMBF)

Late tonight and into the predawn hours of Sunday morning, scattered showers will begin to filter into the area. Most will see about a 60-70% chance of rain. The good news? Most shower activity looks to clear out by the early afternoon hours.

Weekend Weather
Weekend Weather (Source: WMBF)

As we look ahead towards the new work week, it continues to look quite active with multiple rounds of rain on the way. Monday will bring our first round of rain, with another expected by Christmas Eve. This will be associated with a powerful cold front. This front will usher in some of the coldest air of the season, just in time for Christmas Day.

Christmas Forecast
Christmas Forecast (Source: WMBF)

