DHEC: Over 250,000 COVID-19 cases in SC since testing began, 16 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 2,919 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 250,386 and those who have died to 4,529 officials said.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Friday was 12,767, and the percent positive was 22.9%.
By Saturday, 3,286,655 COVID-19 tests had been completed in the state.
Of South Carolina’s 11,110 inpatient hospital beds, 9,039 are in use for an 81.36% utilization rate. DHEC also reported 1,461 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. Of that number, 311 are in the ICU and 148 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.