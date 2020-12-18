‘We’ve held a lot of hands’: Nurses going the extra mile during COVID-19 pandemic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nurses walk into hospital doors not knowing if patients will survive COVID-19.
They’ve watched as patients took their last gasp of air and they want everyone to take the virus seriously.
This year has been full of unknowns, but they say having to deal with a patient’s final words never gets easier for them.
In S.C., over 4,400 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 to date. Oftentimes, patients are dying alone because of strict coronavirus visitation restrictions.
Nurses like Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital’s Tiffany Waddell are doing all they can to provide hope and ease during the difficult time.
They thank technology like video calls for giving families some type of closure, but it’s certainly not the same as a physical goodbye.
“But that doesn’t replace holding hands, hugs or being able to see your loved ones,” Waddell said. “So, I think, it’s been a challenge and been hard not to internalize and feel for families because you don’t go into nursing without first loving people. We’ve held a lot of hands and said a lot of words, farewell words for patients’ families and that’s been very difficult.”
Waddell wants people to remember that even with vaccines it doesn’t mean people should let their guard down.
