S.C. First Lady Peggy McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s first lady has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the governor’s office.
First Lady Peggy McMaster received the positive result after taking a precautionary, routine test Thursday afternoon. She is not experiencing any symptoms at this time.
Gov. Henry McMaster was also tested on Thursday, but received negative results.
Following CDC and Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines, the first lady will isolate for the next 10 days and her symptoms will be monitored. The governor will also follow guidelines for “close contacts” and will quarantine the recommended seven days, while also being tested regularly.
The governor will continue working from home until his quarantine period is over, according to his office.
“I’m happy to say that Peggy is feeling well, isn’t experiencing any symptoms at this time and is in good spirits,” said McMaster. “This shows us, once again, how contagious this virus truly is and how important it is that we follow the advice and recommendations of our public health officials. We are working closely with SCDHEC to ensure that we follow all of the recommended guidelines and that Peggy’s close contacts are notified.”
The first lady is working the Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s interim public health director, to determine and notify anyone who she has come in contact with in the 48 hours prior to receiving the positive result.
Members of the governor’s residence staff and security detail have been notified about the positive results and are taking necessary precautions.
The McMasters tested negative on Monday, Dec. 14 before attending the White House Christmas event and on Thursday, Dec. 10 before meeting with Vice President Mike Pence.
