PROGRAMMING ALERT: WMBF News removed from Frontier Cable

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Frontier Cable customers will no longer be able to watch local news and weather on WMBF News.
At 4 p.m. Friday, Frontier Communications abruptly notified us that they opted to delete WMBF News from its lineup, and instead carry an out of town station, after the cable provider walked away from retransmission consent negotiations.
WMBF News and other stations owned by our parent company Gray Television, Inc. regularly negotiate terms of service with cable providers. We’re assured talks were cordial, and an open-ended extension was assured so WMBF viewers wouldn’t miss news and entertainment programming. That offer was not accepted, and our signal is now blocked for Frontier Customers.
To return WMBF News to your Frontier Cable line-up, call Frontier Communications at 800-921-8101 to voice your support.
Viewers can stay connected with the station by downloading the WMBF News and First Alert Weather Apps to their phone and mobile device. You can also watch us on your favorite streaming devices, such as Roku and AppleTV.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.