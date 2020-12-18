Police: 1 injured after stabbing in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after authorities responded to reports of a stabbing Friday night in Florence.
Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Elm Street at around 8:45 p.m. after reports of the incident. A victim was found at the scene and was transported to a hospital.
Details on the severity of their injures were not immediately available.
The Florence Police Department is investigating the incident, and anyone with information asked to call the department at 843-665-3191.
