Marion falls short to Abbeville in Class 2A state final, 37-6

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Marion had to wait two extra weeks to hit the gridiron in Columbia for a Class 2A state final showdown with 10-time state champion Abbeville. Early miscues by the Swamp Foxes ultimately sealed their fate as the Panthers built a 22-0 lead in the first half en route to a 37-6 victory over Marion at Johnson Stadium in Columbia.
The Panthers defense held Marion’s rushing attack to 42 yards while forcing four turnovers.
Qualiek Crawford led Marion on offense with 97 yards combined on the ground and receiving with one touchdown. South Carolina commit TJ Sanders had six tackles on the evening.
Marion concludes the 2020 season with a Region and Lower State Championship.
