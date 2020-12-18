2 HCS middle schools moving to virtual learning next week due to ‘staffing shortages’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Horry County middle schools will have their schedules altered ahead of the upcoming holiday break.
Horry County Schools announced Friday that students in Conway Middle School, as well as North Myrtle Beach Middle School students in Groups A and G of the hybrid model, will move to fully-virtual learning on Monday and Tuesday. District spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said parents and students at both schools have been notified of the change.
She added the change is due to “staffing shortages due to teacher quarantines and an inability to provide face-to-face instruction for students in socially-distanced settings.”
According to the HCS COVID-19 dashboard, 11 staff members at North Myrtle Beach Middle are currently in quarantine as of Dec. 18. The district is also reporting six active cases among staff members.
Conway Middle has 16 staff members in quarantine, with three active cases among staff according to that same data from the district.
Faculty and staff from both schools who are not under quarantine will still report to their respective school buildings.
HCS said the remainder of the district will remain hybrid on Monday and Tuesday, and that winter break begins on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.