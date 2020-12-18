Georgetown County School District moving to all-virtual learning for week of Jan. 4

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand school district will temporarily move back to all-virtual instruction following the holiday break.
The Georgetown County School District announced Friday that schools will return to fully remote learning for the week of Jan. 4, 2021. In a statement, officials said the county rated high in all metrics in a new report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The district added that the decision came due to potential challenges with staffing for employees who may test positive or quarantine during the winter break.
Schools will also operate in fully remote learning on Dec. 21 and 22, which are the final two days before the holiday break.
GCSD said athletic activities are still planned to proceed as scheduled and are continually subject to DHEC and SCHSL guidelines.
The district said it plans to resume hybrid instruction for the week beginning Jan. 11, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
