FIRST ALERT: Christmas 2020 may be the coldest in years

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A powerful cold front may bring the coldest Christmas Day temperatures in years to the area.
A very strong cold front will move through the eastern US late next week. The front will push through the Carolinas on Christmas Eve and usher in very cold air for Christmas Day.
Ahead of the front, unseasonably warm weather will flow into the area on Christmas Eve. Temperatures will likely climb into the 60s and could even be near 70 in some areas. In addition to the warmth, abundant moisture will flow into the area on southerly winds. Rain will be likely on Christmas Eve and some could be heavy and may even be accompanied by a few thunderstorms at times.
In addition to the warm and windy weather, strong winds will be likely, although it’s too soon to see just how strong the winds will be just yet.
While the timing is different among the various forecast models, it’s likely that the powerful cold front will push through the area late in the day on Christmas Eve.
Temperatures will fall dramatically behind the front and will likely drop into the upper 20s to near 30s across most of the area by Christmas morning. With gusty winds remaining in place, wind chills may drop as low as the teens Christmas morning.
Cold air will continue to funnel into the Carolinas through Christmas Day. Models suggest that temperatures may not get out of the 30s in the afternoon. While temperatures that cold are possible, our official forecast calls for temperatures near 40 on Christmas Day.
If temperatures do manage to stay in the lower 40s on Christmas Day, it would be the coldest Christmas this area has seen in the last 15 years. The most recent coldest Christmas was 45 degrees in 2013.
Despite the cold temperatures, the local forecast does not indicate any snow or ice potential during the Christmas Holiday. However, western portions of North and South Carolina could see rain changing to a brief period of sleet or snow late in the day on Christmas Eve.
