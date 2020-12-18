FIRST ALERT: Chilly Friday ahead, another system arrives to end the weekend

The first round of rain will arrive Sunday morning with light showers and drizzle throughout the day. Despite the passing showers, temperatures will warm into the low-mid 50s on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. There may be a brief break between those two rounds of showers Sunday night, before another round of moisture swings into the area on Monday. Temperatures on Monday will reach the mid 50s with no significant cool down expected until the end of next week. We’ll chat more about that Christmas forecast throughout the day. Be sure to join us on this Friday for your full forecast!