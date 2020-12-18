FIRST ALERT: Chilly Friday ahead, another system arrives to end the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Chilly temperatures stick around today with clouds clearing out this morning. These clouds will finally give way to plenty of sunshine today but temperatures will struggle.
Highs today will reach the upper 40s. Northwest winds continue to move into the region, bringing in even colder temperatures to start the weekend.
Saturday morning temperatures will drop down into the upper 20s to lower 30s under mostly clear skies. Saturday afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 50s with abundant sunshine that gradually gives way to more clouds later in the day. Those clouds will be ahead of our next system that arrives with rain chances on Sunday and into Monday with perhaps two rounds of rain.
The first round of rain will arrive Sunday morning with light showers and drizzle throughout the day. Despite the passing showers, temperatures will warm into the low-mid 50s on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. There may be a brief break between those two rounds of showers Sunday night, before another round of moisture swings into the area on Monday. Temperatures on Monday will reach the mid 50s with no significant cool down expected until the end of next week. We’ll chat more about that Christmas forecast throughout the day. Be sure to join us on this Friday for your full forecast!
