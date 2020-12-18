FIRST ALERT: Changeable weather through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clear and cold weather tonight will give way to the next rain-maker by Sunday.
Tonight will be clear and cold. By Saturday morning temperatures will drop down into the upper 20s to lower 30s under mostly clear skies and heavy frost in the morning. Saturday afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 50s with abundant sunshine that gradually gives way to more clouds later in the day.
By Sunday, the next-rain maker arrives in the area with light rain, mist and drizzle at times especially through the first half of the day Sunday. Temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 50s through the afternoon.
The first round of rain will arrive Sunday morning with light showers and drizzle throughout the day. Despite the passing showers, temperatures will warm into the low-mid 50s on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. There may be a brief break between those two rounds of showers Sunday night, before another round of moisture swings into the area on Monday. Temperatures on Monday will reach the mid 50s.
