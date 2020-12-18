Firefighters battle two overnight fires in Marion within hours of each other

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters were busy in the city of Marion during the overnight hours.
According to information from the Marion Fire Department, crews were called to a structure fire near the intersection of Gregg Avenue and Art Court at 3:35 a.m. Friday. When firefighters arrived, they found a single-family home on fire.
Within 20 minutes, crews had the blaze under control, according to the MFD. The home was abandoned at the time of the fire, which is under investigation.
A little more than two hours later, at 5:45 a.m., crews were called to a residential structure fire on Euclid Avenue, a post on the department’s Facebook page stated.
Everyone inside the home at the time was able to exit safely and the fire was brought under control within five minutes, first responders said.
According to the MFD, the cause of the fire appears suspicious in nature and will be investigated.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.