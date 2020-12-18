DHEC: S.C. sees record number of new COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 3,648 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and 28 additional deaths.
That represents a record number of new daily COVID-19 cases in S.C. The previous high was 3,137 cases set one week ago on Dec. 11.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 247,361 and those who have died to 4,512, officials said.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Thursday was 14,060, and the percent positive was 25.9%.
By Friday, 3,251,816 COVID-19 tests had been completed in the state.
Of South Carolina’s 11,150 inpatient hospital beds, 9,205 are in use for a 82.56% utilization rate. DHEC also reported 1,460 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. Of that number, 315 are in the ICU and 143 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
