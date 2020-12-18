DHEC: Keep Narcan nearby during holidays to help prevent overdose deaths

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health Environmental has a message for the state - keep Narcan nearby during the holidays.
Members of the department suggest keeping opioid antidotes on hand for those who might be struggling with – or have loved ones who are struggling with – opioid use disorder.
Nearly 40% of opioid overdose deaths occur while a bystander is present, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
When administered in time, Narcan can reverse the effects of an overdose from prescription opioids, heroin and fentanyl.
The nasal spray is available through pharmacies without a prescription.
