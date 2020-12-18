CCU releases operations and academic plan for spring semester

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University announced Friday how it intends to continue operations through the spring semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a release, the school stated it is encouraging all students, faculty and staff to obtain COVID-19 tests within three days of returning to campus. CCU said it will also continue to partner with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to offer free testing.
DHEC will resume testing in the KK Parking Lot on Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. CCU also said testing will continue seven days a week, except on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Results are generally expected within 3-to-4 days, according to the school.
While awaiting results, CCU is asking everyone to minimize contact with others as much as possible.
Any student, faculty or staff member that tests is asked to email covid@coastal.edu, after which a university representative will follow up with important information. CCU said any student who receives a positive test during the break must follow isolation requirements before returning to campus. Any student exposed to someone with a positive test must also complete a quarantine before returning to campus.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact the CCU COVID-19 call center at 843-349-4100.
For classes, CCU said most of its courses are designed for both face-to-face learning and virtual instruction. During the spring semester, CCU stated a number of courses will be provided in the classroom only, with accommodations made for students who need to quarantine or isolate. Students will also be asked how they prefer to attend classes in the upcoming semester.
CCU also said it remains in the first phase of its Coastal Comeback Plan, barring any additional executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster, meaning operations will overall be similar to how they were in the fall.
