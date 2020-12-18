CCU QB ‘devastated’ after Sun Belt Championship game canceled

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina’s star quarterback voiced his disappointment after it was announced Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference Championship game has been canceled.
“Devastated for all the seniors and all our guys that worked so incredibly hard to get to this point,” Grayson McCall tweeted shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday. “We’re still here, and we’re not going anywhere anytime soon.”
The conference announced late Thursday night that the game between No. 9 Coastal Carolina and No. 17 Lousiana-Lafayette has been canceled.
RELATED COVERAGE: Sun Belt Conference Championship Game canceled due to COVID-19 issues
CCU said in a press release that the game was called off due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Chanticleer program. Due to contact tracing, an entire position group would not be available for the Chants due to possible exposure.
The conference also said both teams will be recognized as co-champions due to the game not taking place.
McCall has been superb in his first season as the starting quarterback for the Chanticleers. He is among the nation’s leaders with 23 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions and leads the Sun Belt in passing efficiency at 185.9 on the season.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.