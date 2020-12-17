WMBF News, Salvation Army surpass ‘Operation Rescue Christmas’ fundraising goal

WMBF News, Salvation Army surpass ‘Operation Rescue Christmas’ fundraising goal
Operation Rescue Christmas (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | December 17, 2020 at 7:21 AM EST - Updated December 17 at 7:21 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – WMBF News hit its ‘Operation Rescue Christmas’ fundraising goal, and it’s all thanks to our viewers!

This holiday season, The Salvation Army saw a greater need than any in recent history. Your support is making a huge difference for families in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee this holiday season.

Overnight, an anonymous donation of over $9,000 put us above and beyond our $50,000 fundraising goal.

For those who still want to get involved, it’s not too late. Donations are still being accepted.

Click here to make a donation.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.