WMBF News, Salvation Army surpass ‘Operation Rescue Christmas’ fundraising goal

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – WMBF News hit its ‘Operation Rescue Christmas’ fundraising goal, and it’s all thanks to our viewers!
This holiday season, The Salvation Army saw a greater need than any in recent history. Your support is making a huge difference for families in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee this holiday season.
Overnight, an anonymous donation of over $9,000 put us above and beyond our $50,000 fundraising goal.
For those who still want to get involved, it’s not too late. Donations are still being accepted.
