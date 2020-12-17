WATCH: FDA panel discussing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) – An outside advisory panel is holding a virtual meeting Thursday to discuss Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The panel is expected to recommend that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorize the use of this vaccine in helping to battle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
FORGING AHEAD | WMBF investigates South Carolina’s vaccine distribution process
Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is 94 percent effective at preventing illness and appears to protect against infection as well, according to documents released ahead of Thursday’s meeting.
If approved, it would be the second COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in the U.S. following the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week.
Watch the meeting below:
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.