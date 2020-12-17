WATCH: FDA panel discussing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

WATCH: FDA panel discussing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots? Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer's vaccine, and again next week for Moderna's. (Source: AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
By WMBF News Staff | December 17, 2020 at 9:50 AM EST - Updated December 17 at 9:52 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) – An outside advisory panel is holding a virtual meeting Thursday to discuss Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The panel is expected to recommend that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorize the use of this vaccine in helping to battle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

FORGING AHEAD | WMBF investigates South Carolina’s vaccine distribution process

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is 94 percent effective at preventing illness and appears to protect against infection as well, according to documents released ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

If approved, it would be the second COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in the U.S. following the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week.

Watch the meeting below:

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.