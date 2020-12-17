Three injured in two-vehicle crash off U.S. 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a two-vehicle crash off U.S. 501 Thursday morning.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the collision happened in the area of U.S. 501 and Waccamaw Pines Drive just before 9 a.m.
The crash led to a slowdown in traffic, first responders said.
Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the HCFR.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.