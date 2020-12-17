Tavern in the Forest opening new Surfside area location

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tavern in the Forest is opening a new location in the Surfside Beach area.
The announcement came Thursday on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
The post states the new location will be known as Tavern in Surfside and will be located at 8739 U.S. Highway 17 Bypass South.
That location was most recently the home of Lincoln Park Bar and Grill, which closed almost two years ago.
The Facebook post does not provide any opening date only an image that includes the words “coming soon.”
