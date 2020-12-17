Tavern in the Forest opening new Surfside area location

Tavern in the Forest made the announcement on Facebook Thursday evening. (Source: Tavern in the Forest/Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff | December 17, 2020 at 6:02 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 6:02 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tavern in the Forest is opening a new location in the Surfside Beach area.

The announcement came Thursday on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

🤯 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭! 🤯 We are expanding our reach from the #29579LOCAL crowd all the way to our friends in Surfside...

Posted by Tavern in the Forest on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The post states the new location will be known as Tavern in Surfside and will be located at 8739 U.S. Highway 17 Bypass South.

That location was most recently the home of Lincoln Park Bar and Grill, which closed almost two years ago.

The Facebook post does not provide any opening date only an image that includes the words “coming soon.”

