Sun Belt Conference Championship Game canceled due to COVID-19 issues

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Saturday’s big Sun Belt Conference Championship Game will now not happen as planned.
The conference announced late Thursday night that the game between No. 9 Coastal Carolina and No. 17 Lousiana-Lafayette has been canceled. Coastal said in a press release that the game was called off due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Chanticleer program. Due to contact tracing, an entire position group would not be available for the Chants due to possible exposure.
“We are all obviously devastated with this development and hurt for the student-athletes from both institutions in that they will not have a chance to compete for a conference title,” said CCU Athletic Director Matt Hogue. “However, the adherence to health and safety protocols for our student-athletes has been and remains the first priority. Those protocols and guidance from our medical team fully governs this decision.”
The conference also said both teams will be recognized as co-champions due to the game not taking place.
Several Coastal Carolina players, including Teddy Gallagher, Silas Kelly and CJ Brewer shared their reactions on Twitter shortly after the news broke.
Coastal Carolina will finish the 2020 season at 11-0 and will prepare for a possible postseason bowl game.
