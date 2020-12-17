Seven HCS athletics teams in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools currently has seven athletics teams in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, according to the district.
HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier confirmed the Myrtle Beach High School girls’ varsity basketball squad is in quarantine due to a positive player. The team can return to school on Dec. 21.
The Socastee High School boys’ varsity basketball team is also in quarantine due to a positive player, according to Bourcier. She added the team will be out of quarantine on Dec. 23 and can return to school on Jan. 4, following the holiday break.
Additionally, the Green Sea Floyds High School girls’ varsity basketball team is in quarantine after a player tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Bourcier said. According to the district, the team will be out of quarantine on Dec. 24 and can return on Jan. 4 following the holiday break.
These three squads are in addition to Conway High School’s girls’ varsity and boys’ JV basketball teams having to quarantine. Bourcier said that both teams can return to school on Dec. 21.
The district also previously revealed that North Myrtle Beach’s varsity basketball and football teams were in quarantine due to a COVID-19 exposure.
The players on the varsity basketball team will be allowed to return to school on Dec. 22, while the football team will be out of quarantine on Dec. 24 so they will return to class after the holiday break.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.