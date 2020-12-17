Myrtle Beach recognized as a bronze-level ‘bicycle-friendly community’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach’s efforts to improve its cycling infrastructure have paid off.
According to information from the city, Myrtle Beach has been named a bronze-level “bicycle-friendly community” by the League of American Bicyclists.
The national group announced Wednesday that 51 communities are being honored as “bicycle-friendly” during the fall awards. Myrtle Beach previously received an “honorable mention,” but moved up to the bronze award in 2020, a post on the city’s Facebook page states.
According to city leaders, Myrtle Beach has more than 40 miles of bicycle lanes and paths, along with “an active Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee.”
Earlier this year, the city applied for the bike-friendly designation from the LAB. City officials said Myrtle Beach applied four years ago and it was then they received the honorable mention, along with a list of suggestions for improving the score.
Some of the recent improvements include a 20-mile bicycle loop around the city that’s nearly complete and bike lanes running the entire length of Ocean Boulevard.
The city has also made progress in the East Coast Greenway project, which will run from Florida to Maine.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.