Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office marks one year since deputy killed while responding to call

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office paused Thursday to mark a grim anniversary.
“In the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 17, 2019, PFC Michael Shawn Latu was involved in a single motor vehicle crash while responding to a call. PFC Latu did not survive his injuries,” the MCSO posted to Facebook.
The crash happened around 1:05 a.m. on U.S. 76 near the U.S. 501 Bypass on Dec. 17, 2019, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the deputy was traveling east on U.S. 76 in a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a bridge pillar.
According to the MCSO, Latu’s career began as a 911 dispatch operator for Marion County in November 2012. He joined the sheriff’s office in January 2015.
Latu was recognized as the Marion County Sheriff’s Office 2018 Deputy of the Year as well as the 2018 Patrolman of the Year, the social media post stated.
“The void left by our brother will never be filled. We ask for your prayers of comfort during this time, not only for his family but for his ‘blue’ family as well,” the MCSO stated.”
