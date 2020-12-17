Man arrested in connection to shooting at Myrtle Beach bar

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man is now in custody after a shooting at a Myrtle Beach bar late Wednesday night, according to police.
A police report states officers were called to Magoo’s Sports and Spirits in Myrtle Beach at around 11:45 p.m. Authorities found the victim inside the bar with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Several people were attempting to help the victim stay awake, while a woman held pressure where the wound was. The victim was later taken to the hospital.
Witnesses told police that there was a verbal argument outside between the victim and suspect, before the suspect, later identified as Robert Glenn Moore, pulled out a gun and shot the victim. Officers later received word that Moore had been located several buildings over.
Police later confronted Moore and a female standing by a car near Phantom Fireworks. Moore later complied and was detained, along with the female. Officers later found a handgun in the vehicle.
Moore is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol. Online records show he’s held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $1,000 bond.
