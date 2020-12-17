‘Love you, Zo!’: CCU, Ravens remember former RB who died Wednesday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Teal Nation is mourning the loss of one of its greats.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Lorenzo Taliaferro died at the age of 28 in Virginia.
Taliaferro, a native of Yorktown, Virginia, attended Coastal Carolina from 2012-2013 and was a standout in the backfield.
“Always hard when you lose one of your own family members. Love you, Zo!” a tweet from the Chanticleers football team’s Twitter account said Thursday morning.
The tweet was accompanied by photos of Taliaferro in his teal jersey, along with the hashtag #CoastalFamily.
He remains the Chanticleers’ all-time single-season rushing leader with 1,729 yards during his senior campaign.
He’s also the fifth on the Chants’ all-time rushing list with 2,086 yards during his time with the program.
Taliaferro was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He appeared in 19 games for the team from 2014-2016.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh released a statement Thursday saying the team is “deeply saddened” to hear of Taliaferro’s passing.
“Lorenzo was a kind, smart, respectful and determined young man – someone always committed to his teammates and well-liked by everyone in our organization,” Harbaugh said.
