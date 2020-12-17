Horry County, Georgetown County Schools discuss spending plans for CARES Act funds

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - More federal funding is on the way to every school district in South Carolina, including Horry County.
It comes as Gov. Henry McMaster continues to push districts to reopen for five days of face-to-face learning.
“What I’ve encouraged districts to do, is to find ways to keep the schools open,” McMaster said during a news conference last week. “A lot of schools are open up face-to-face five days a week. A lot of the private all the private, independent, Christian schools did so.”
This new allotment of money from the CARES Act funding is supposed to help districts reopen fully.
The funding can be used for four specific purposes, including safety measures and personal protective equipment, hiring of school nurses, hiring of staff to provide one-on-one instruction and support services for struggling students and technology equipment to support online learning
Out of the $84 million going to districts across the state, Horry County Schools will receive just over $5 million of that funding. It’s the second-highest amount of money going toward a district, just after the Greenville County School District.
Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said they’re planning on using the money to continue installing plexiglass and looking into if they can hire more nurses.
“This will certainly assist Horry County Schools in meeting those needs,” she said.
Bourcier added, since this was just announced, their plans aren’t final yet.
Georgetown County School District Superintendent Keith Price said the nearly $1 million they’ll receive helps out a lot. They’re ordering plexiglass too, and already have plans in place to hire more tutors.
“Seeing that this would create an ever safer classroom environment it would also help us if our in-person enrollment begins to grow that we could still ensure safety,” Price said.
Both Horry County and Georgetown County school districts opted out of a program McMaster supported that would allow for students to get a rapid COVID-19 test at school.
McMaster had hoped that would also get more districts back in-person full time.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.