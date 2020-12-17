Group offering guidance for families torn about gathering with loved ones during holidays

“I know for religious, family, community, social needs, we want to get together for the holidays,” Harmon said. “But being together physically right now in a closed environment with large gatherings of people that are going to want to hug and share emotions, that’s dangerous right now. That’s [putting] your family and community at risk. We’re going to ask you to minimize all the gatherings, we’re going to ask you to continue to social distance. We’re going to speak against traveling and closed vehicles for long distances. I know that’s something we want to do, but that’s something we can’t recommend that just right now.”