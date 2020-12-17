Former CCU star Lorenzo Taliaferro dies at 28, authorities say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A former Coastal Carolina football great has died, according to authorities.
The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office in Virginia announced Wednesday night that Lorenzo Taliaferro died earlier in the day. Officials said deputies were dispatched to a home at around 3 p.m. where someone, later identified as Taliaferro, needed medical attention.
Deputies said he passed away at the hospital. Taliaferro was 28 years old.
No other details were immediately available.
Taliaferro, a native of Yorktown, Virginia, attended Coastal Carolina from 2012-2013 and was a standout in the backfield. He remains the Chanticleers’ all-time single-season rushing leader with 1,729 yards during his senior campaign.
He’s also the fifth on the Chants’ all-time rushing list with 2,086 yards during his time with the program.
Taliaferro was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He appeared in 19 games for the team from 2014-2016.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.