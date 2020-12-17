FIRST ALERT: Cool & clear weather to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re starting off the day with cooler temperatures and cloudy skies but the cloud cover will clear out today, providing for sunshine later today with breezy winds.
After a cooler start, highs will climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s with clearing skies throughout the day. Another shot of cold air will filter in for tonight with lows dropping down into the upper 30s and lower 40s once again.
Friday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies.
The weekend will start out cold with Saturday morning temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s under mostly clear skies. Saturday afternoon’s temperatures will climb into the lower 50s with abundant sunshine.
Sunday will see a continued warm up with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 but skies will turn mostly cloudy through the day with a few showers likely by the late afternoon and evening.
The next big weather maker arrives Monday with another chance of rain through the day.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.