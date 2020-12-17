FIRST ALERT: Chilly Friday, more rain to finish the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Chilly temperatures stick around through Friday with another rain-maker on tap by the end of the weekend.
Clouds have been slow to clear today, but will gradually move out late tonight and early Friday morning. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 30s to near 40.
Friday will see more sunshine but still chilly with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.
The weekend will start out cold with Saturday morning temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s under mostly clear skies. Saturday afternoon’s temperatures will climb into the lower 50s with abundant sunshine that gradually gives way to increasing clouds late in the day.
The next weather maker arrives on Sunday and lasts into Monday with perhaps two rounds of rain. The first will come on Sunday with light showers and drizzle at times. Despite the passing showers, temperatures will warm into the lower to middle 50s.
A second round of rain is likely on Monday with temperatures again stuck in the 50s.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.