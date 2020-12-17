DHEC: Over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C., 39 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 2,023 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and 39 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 243,583 and those who have died to 4,484, officials said.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Wednesday was 8,357, and the percent positive was 24.2%.
Of South Carolina’s 11,130 inpatient hospital beds, 9,175 are in use for a 82.43% utilization rate. DHEC also reported 1,524 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. Of that number, 333 are in the ICU and 113 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
