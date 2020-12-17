City of Myrtle Beach selects new city manager, enters into contract negotiations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council has made its selection for the next city manager.
The council met on Thursday to discuss the three finalists vying to take outgoing city manager, John Pedersen’s, place. Pedersen announced earlier this year that he will be retiring after being in the position for six years.
The city council selected Myrtle Beach’s current deputy city manager, Jonathan “Fox” Simons Jr.
Simons has been with the city since 2015 when he was hired as an assistant city manager.
During his time, he has been part of the major undertaking of redeveloping downtown Myrtle Beach.
The city council will now enter into contract negotiations with Simons before he is officially appointed.
