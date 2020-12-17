Brooks Stadium gets makeover in preparation for Sun Belt Championship

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium is getting a little bit of a makeover as it prepares to host the Sun Belt Football Championship this weekend.
Sun Belt banners now wrap around the edges of the field along the front row of the stands.
And a big bright orange graphic declaring the Sun Belt Football Championship game is up on the scoreboard.
The Chants will host the Ragin’ Cajuns of University of Louisiana-Layfette for the championship.
This is Coastal Carolina’s first appearance in the Sun Belt Championship game since joining the conference in 2017.
The game will take place 3:30 p.m. Saturday and will air on ESPN.
