21 arrested in ‘large scale drug ring’ that funneled more than $1.5M worth of drugs through N.C. colleges

Cooperating sources and cooperating defendants identified Amber Janna Johnson as a subordinate cocaine distributor to CD2. Court documents indicate Johnson began supplying a cooperating source (CS) with one-half ounce quantities of cocaine every six (6) weeks from 2016 until 2018. Johnson reportedly introduced the CS to CD2 in 2018. The CS began obtaining one-ounce quantities of cocaine from CD1. In 2019, Johnson reportedly introduced the CS to a second cocaine supplier who provided cocaine to the CS until the spring of 2020. CD2 advised the DEA that Johnson, a student at Duke University, distributed cocaine to students at Duke and to fraternity members from UNC-Chapel Hill. CD2 reportedly supplied Johnson with ounce-quantities of cocaine for distribution on both campuses. Officials say it appears Johnson obtained and distributed at least 200 grams, but less than 300 grams of cocaine, from Aug. 2017 through March 2019.