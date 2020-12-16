What are you wondering about the COVID-19 vaccine? Locals weigh in

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As we get closer to the end of 2020, some locals are hopeful that the new year will sing a different song now that the COVID-19 vaccine has finally begun its rollout.
Amidst the frenzy of shopping in December, some residents are making up their minds - or at least trying to - when it comes to what role they’ll let the vaccine play in their lives.
For one woman, getting the vaccine once she can is a no-brainer.
“I’ve tried to be as cautious as I can; haven’t been out to eat. I’m too nervous,” said Maryanne Silk, a Myrtle Beach resident.
For others, the rollout feels quick - although health officials do say no steps have been missed in the process to grant the Pfizer vaccine its EUA.
“I want other people to take it first, and then I’ll be able to take it - just because I’m not sure about the side effects; it hasn’t been proven long enough,” said Lee Johnson.
A recently uploaded fact sheet on the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s website shows what recipients of the Pfizer vaccine should understand about taking it, and what potential risks exist.
The form states people who have had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of the Pfizer vaccine or those who have had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of it are not recommended to take it.
It also gives a more comprehensive list of potential side effects:
- injection site pain
- tiredness
- headache
- muscle pain
- chills
- joint pain
- fever
- injection site swelling
- injection site redness
- nausea
- feeling unwell
- swollen lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy)
It should be noted that a side effect is not contracting the virus itself; Pfizer’s vaccine is an mRNA vaccine and does not contain the virus.
“I’m glad for the vaccine. I think it’s a good thing, I think it’s going to help bring things back hopefully pretty quick; at least give people hope,” said Kip Miller, another resident. “It’s been a rough 2020 so far, so I think we’re on our way. I hope, anyway.”
Clinical trials for Pfizer’s vaccine included at least 1 dose administered to approximately 20,000 people 16 years of age and older.
Moderna’s vaccine, which is also an mRNA vaccine, is up for an FDA advisory panel’s review on Thursday. Should it be recommended, the FDA is expected to also issue an emergency use authorization, which would mean the federal government will be sending out two vaccines across the country.
Pfizer’s fact sheet says if you receive one dose of its vaccine, “you should receive a second dose of this same vaccine 3 weeks later to complete the vaccination series.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.