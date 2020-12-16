United Way of Horry County seeking volunteers to help with 2021 tax season

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The United Way of Horry County is looking for volunteers to help with tax preparation.
According to a press release, the UWHC’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program to provide free tax preparation and electronic filing services to Horry County residents will begin on Jan. 20, 2021.
There will be three sites for free tax preparation. The sites will be located in Conway, Myrtle Beach, and Surfside Beach, according to the UWHC.
The tentative VITA site locations, dates, and times for the 2021 tax season are:
- Myrtle Beach: Every Wednesday from 1/20 to 4/7 - 1 to 5 p.m.
- Conway: Every Saturday from 1/23 to 4/3 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Surfside Beach: Every Monday from 1/25 to 4/5 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Volunteers can learn how to prepare taxes and help the community at the same time. According to the UWHC, volunteers helped 890 people file their taxes last year.
Volunteers can greet visitors, screen taxpayers, and prepare taxes, which will include training beforehand.
Those who are interested can sign up by clicking here.
