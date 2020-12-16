Tickets for Myrtle Beach Bowl sold out

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Less than 24 hours after they went on sale, tickets for the Myrtle Beach Bowl have sold out, according to a Wednesday tweet from the game’s official Twitter account.
“Please check our website and social media channels to see if anymore come available as the days progress,” the tweet stated.
Appalachian State and North Texas will face off in the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 21.
The NCAA had a ban on bowl games in South Carolina because of the Confederate flag waving over the state capital. That ban was lifted in 2015, and the Myrtle Beach Bowl is the first bowl game the Palmetto State has had the chance to tackle.
It is projected to bring $1 million in sports tourism dollars to the Grand Strand.
