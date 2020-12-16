Some South Strand roads ‘impassable’ due to flooding, authorities say

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Some roads along the area’s South Strand remain impassable Wednesday afternoon due to flood waters, authorities said.
According to information from the Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire District, Atlantic Avenue, Cypress Avenue and Seabreeze Drive were all impassable as of 11 a.m.
A photo posted to social media showed water covering the roads.
“Never attempt to cross flood waters,” a MIGC Facebook post stated. “Not only is this normally dangerous but the water is also saltwater and will do tremendous damage to vehicles.”
The Pawleys Island Police Department also tweeted late Wednesday morning that the wind-drive king tide caused flooding on Myrtle Avenue and there was still a significant amount of salt water on them.
